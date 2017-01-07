Washington buries Oregon State for 1st league win

Washington finally earned its first win of the Pac-12 conference season with a dominating 87-61 victory over visiting Oregon State on Saturday in Seattle.

The Huskies (8-7, 1-2) lost its first two conference games against Washington State and Oregon, but came out with newfound intensity against the Beavers.

Washington broke out to a 43-28 halftime lead behind 14 points from forward Matisse Thybulle, and kept pushing the margin upward as the second half began.

It was 69-39 after a 3-pointer by point guard David Crisp with 10:25 to play, and the Beavers never made a serious charge at getting back in the game.

Washington guard Markelle Fultz scored 20 points before leaving late in the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Thybulle had 17 points and four steals. Guard Carlos Johnson came off the bench to make six of his seven shots and finished with 15 points.

Forward Drew Eubanks and guard Jaquori McLaughlin each scored 19 for Oregon State (4-13, 0-4), which lost for the ninth time in its last 10 games. The Beavers allowed the Huskies to shoot 54.8 percent from the field and turned the ball over 15 times.

The two teams were meeting for the first time since Oregon State won an 82-81 decision a year ago on a Stephen Thompson 3-pointer at the buzzer -- a game that saw Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar reprimanded by conference officials after the game for derogatory comments about the officiating on the final play.

There was no such drama in this one.