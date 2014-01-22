Preview: Oregon State at Washington State

Washington State is not expected to get the services of leading scorer DaVonte Lacy back when it hosts Oregon State in a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Wednesday. Lacy has played only once in the last seven games while battling appendicitis and a rib injury and the Cougars have struggled mightily in his absence. Washington State is 2-5 in that stretch while averaging 49 points over the last six.

Oregon State has won two of its past three games to climb out of the conference cellar. The Beavers knocked off rival Oregon in their last game while getting 22 points from Roberto Nelson, who leads the conference in scoring at 21.5 points. Oregon State looks for back-to-back wins over Washington State in Pullman for the first time since 1989-1990.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (10-7, 2-3 Pac-12): After dropping their first two conference games, the Beavers have turned things around with wins over Stanford and their state rivals in the past two weeks. Oregon State’s success lies with its outside shooting as it leads the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage at 41.1 percent overall and a sizzling 53.2 percent in conference games. Hallice Cooke is first in the Pac-12 and third in the nation in 3-point percentage while Nelson needs 21 points to move into sixth place on the school’s all-time list.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-10, 1-5): Lacy’s rib injury is separate from the appendectomy that kept him out of three games earlier in the season. The junior guard is averaging 17.7 points, but hasn’t even been able to practice much. Without Lacy the Cougars have been forced to rely on unproven guard Que Johnson, who sat out all of last season, and Royce Woolridge, who has been the focal point of opposing defenses and averages 9.2 points.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State has outrebounded all five of its Pac-12 opponents and has a rebounding margin of +4.4 in league games.

2. Washington State beat Utah 49-46 in its last home game Jan. 12.

3. The Cougars are 6-3 at home.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 75, Washington State 68