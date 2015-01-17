Preview: Oregon State at Washington State

Oregon State and Washington State have enjoyed surprising turnarounds under respective first-year coaches Wayne Tinkle and Ernie Kent this season, making Saturday’s encounter in Pullman, Wash., an intriguing one. The Cougars helped Kent get a win over his former team Thursday as Washington State knocked off Oregon 108-99 in overtime. Kent has already guided the Cougars to as many conference wins as they had last season, and one more victory will match the team’s overall wins from 2013.

Oregon State’s transformation under Tinkle has been remarkable considering what he’s managed to accomplish with the roster in place. The Beavers held walk-on tryouts before the season to replenish a roster that lost several key players, including the 2013-14 Pac-12 leading scorer Roberto Nelson (20.5 points per game). Tinkle’s squad blew through non-conference play with only three losses and pulled off a massive upset in the Pac-12 by defeating No. 9 Arizona 58-56 in Corvallis on Sunday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (11-5, 2-2 Pac-12): The Beavers dropped the first of a two-game road trip through the state of Washington, falling to the Huskies 56-43 on Thursday. Victor Robbins, the team’s second-leading scorer (10.3 points), was suspended 10 games for a violation of athletic department policy just hours before tip-off against Washington. The Beavers lose their most productive bench player until Feb. 19 when they face No. 8 Utah at home.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-7, 3-1): The Cougars survived Oregon thanks to the individual effort of three starters who scored 20-plus points Thursday: Josh Hawkinson (26), DaVonte Lacy (24) and Ike Iroegbu (20). For Lacy, it was his second consecutive game scoring more than 20 points, giving him 63 in the last three games. Hawkinson has also been on point, scoring 15.7 points per game while leading the conference in rebounds (11.1).

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State has won the last three meetings.

2. Gary Payton II, son of the former 13-year NBA superstar, leads the Beavers in points (11.8), rebounds (8.2) and steals (2.8).

3. Washington State is averaging 73.4 points, fourth-most in the Pac-12.

PREDICTION: Washington State 71, Oregon State 56