Preview: Oregon State at Washington State

Washington State’s rebuilding process has received a giant boost in the form of freshman point guard Malachi Flynn, a lightly recruited Tacoma native who makes the Cougars instantly more interesting. Flynn looks to build on his impressive Pac-12 debut Wednesday at Spokane Arena as Washington State faces Oregon State, which opened league play last week with losses to USC and UCLA.

The Cougars recorded their first conference victory in nearly a calendar year with last Sunday’s 79-74 win over Washington as Flynn scored eight of his 16 points in the final 2:13 to cap the second-half comeback. The 6-1 Flynn is second on the team in scoring at 11.3 points and ranks among the league leaders in field-goal percentage (51.2 percent) and 3-point shooting percentage (46.8 percent). “He reminds me so much of Luke Ridnour,” coach Ernie Kent told reporters. “He’s more poised than Aaron Brooks when he was a freshman. I’ve said it for a while, for this offense to work you have to have a great point guard, and he’s becoming that.” The Cougars are seeking to end a six-game losing streak against Oregon State, which has lost 11 of its last 13 games and will likely be without star forward Tres Tinkle (wrist) for another 3-4 weeks.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-11, 0-2 Pac-12): The Beavers’ woes continued last Friday with a 76-63 home loss to UCLA, but there were some bright spots as sophomore guard Stephen Thompson Jr. broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 25 points and the defense held UCLA to a season-low 44.1 percent shooting from the field. Sophomore forward Drew Eubanks averaged 16.5 points and 12.0 rebounds against the Los Angeles schools and has been the only player to start all 15 games for the injury-plagued Beavers. “Our margin for error is very small,” coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. “Mental, physical fatigue, we can’t allow that to creep in.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-5, 1-0): Flynn has proven to be a perfect complement to senior forward Josh Hawkinson, who had 26 points and eight rebounds in the win over Washington. The Cougars are 11th in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin at minus-2.2 but can boast an imposing frontcourt with 7-foot senior center Conor Clifford alongside the 6-10 Hawkinson, who leads the team in scoring (15.2 points per game) and the Pac-12 in rebounds (10.8). Freshman forward Josh Pollard missed four games due to illness but returned against the Huskies and grabbed three rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State won last season’s only meeting 69-49 and leads the all-time series, 170-123.

2. Washington State is shooting a league-best 77.4 percent from the foul line compared to 65.4 percent for Oregon State.

3. The Beavers are 32-6 when leading at halftime under Tinkle.

PREDICTION: Washington State 61, Oregon State 57