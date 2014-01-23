(Updated: CORRECTS Collier points in graph 2 CORRECTS Washington overall record in graph 3)

Oregon State 66, Washington State 55: Roberto Nelson, the Pac-12 Conference’s leading scorer, netted a game-high 26 points and the Beavers posted back-to-back wins at Washington State for the first time since 1989-90.

Angus Brandt added 14 points as Oregon State (11-7, 3-3 Pac-12) won its second straight. Devon Collier scored all 10 of his points in the second half and grabbed four rebounds.

D.J. Shelton led Washington State (8-11, 1-6) with a career-high 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Que Johnson added 15 points for the Cougars, who played without leading scorer DaVonte Lacy once again due to bruised ribs.

Nelson had a dozen points at the half while hitting all four of his field goal attempts. He sank two 3-pointers in the first half as the Beavers, who trailed only in the game’s opening minute, took a 33-27 lead into intermission.

Collier capped a 9-2 run with a putback to give Oregon State a 47-36 lead with 9:55 to play and Washington State, which has reached 60 points just once in its last 10 games, never got closer than six the rest of the way. Shelton hit three 3-pointers after the break but received little help as the rest of the Cougars combined for just eight points in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lacy worked out before the game but is still expected to miss the next two weeks. ...Oregon State won the rebounding battle 26-24 and has outrebounded all six of its Pac-12 opponents. ...Johnson has scored in double figures six straight times.