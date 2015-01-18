Oregon State 62, Washington State 47: Langston Morris-Walker had a season-high 22 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Beavers downed their Pac-12 rivals.

Gary Payton II recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds while adding five steals for Oregon State (12-5, 3-2). The Beavers outmuscled the Cougars on the glass 37-22.

DaVonte Lacy led Washington State (9-8, 3-2) with 16 points, and Josh Hawkinson had 11 with nine rebounds. The Cougars shot 29.2 percent from the field.

Oregon State took a 25-16 lead at the half after the Cougars went 6-of-25 from the floor. The Beavers led by as many as 17 in the second half until a 12-3 run by Washington State trimmed the deficit to 38-30 with 9:39 to play.

Free throws from Hawkinson made it 53-45 with just over two minutes remaining, but the Cougars would get no closer the rest of the way. Morris-Walker went 8-of-8 from the foul line in the final 1:20 to seal the win for the Beavers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Beavers have won four straight against the Cougars. ... Oregon State has held five opponents to 20 points or fewer in the first half this season, including Oral Roberts, Grambling State, Arizona State and Washington. ... Washington State entered the game averaging 73.4 points but finished with its second-lowest total on the year.