8 months ago
Hawkinson leads Washington State over Oregon State
January 5, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 8 months ago

Hawkinson leads Washington State over Oregon State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hawkinson leads Washington State over Oregon State

Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson's 20 points and 11 rebounds led the Cougars to a 75-62 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday night in Spokane, Wash.

The Cougars (9-5 overall) are 2-0 in the Pac-12 for the first time since 2007-08. They had five players in double figures, including guard Malachi Flynn, who had 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

Guard Ike Iroegbu had 15 points, center Conor Clifford 13 and guard Robert Franks 10.

Washington State made 53.8 percent of its shots despite a 5-of-17 performance from 3-point range.

Oregon State guard Kendal Manuel scored a career-high 20 points while making 7 of 11 shots from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Forward Drew Eubanks added 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds.

Washington State took its biggest lead of 10 points (38-28) with 2:22 left in the first half following a jump shot by guard Malachi Flynn, his first made shot after scoring 16 points in the Cougars' win at Washington on Sunday. He finished with 13 against the Beavers.

Oregon State cut the lead to 38-33 at halftime after Manuel made a 3-pointer and Eubanks a dunk in the last 1:25 of the first half.

The Beavers opened the second half outscoring the Cougars to take a 43-42 lead, culminating with another Manuel 3-pointer with 17:21 left in regulation.

The lead changed eight times with one tie and neither team had a lead larger than five points in the second half until Flynn made a 3-pointer with 4:52 left to give the Cougars a 65-59 lead.

That was part of a 10-0 run capped by a Iroegbu making one of two free throw attempts that put the Cougars up 68-59 with 2:55 left.

