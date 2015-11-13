Preview: Pacific at Arizona

Tenth-ranked Arizona has a revamped squad intent on producing another 30-win season and the journey begins with Friday’s opener when the Wildcats host University of the Pacific. Arizona is tied with Kentucky for most wins (67) over the past two seasons and is aiming to win 30 games in three straight seasons for the first time in school history.

The Wildcats have impact transfers in senior forwards Ryan Anderson (Boston College) and Marc Tollefson (San Francisco) to team with senior center Kaleb Tarczewski (9.3 points, 5.2 rebounds last season) to form a solid frontcourt. Anderson averaged 14.3 points in 2013-14 before his transfer and Tollefson averaged 14 points for the Dons last season. “Ryan is a workhorse for us,” Tarczewski said at a press conference. “He’s always around the ball. He’s always in the right position at the right time. The past couple of years, we’ve been a big team and have some good (power forwards). We have had a lot of good guys. But I’d say Ryan is just as good if not better than all of them. He’s going to be a huge part of our team this year.” Pacific enters the season under the cloud of an NCAA investigation over alleged academic misconduct and starting forward Eric Thompson, starting guard Alec Kobre and backup center Sami Eleraky are being held out of competition.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Arizona

ABOUT PACIFIC (2014-15: 12-19): The Tigers decided to hold out the three players under investigation until they are cleared by the NCAA. The allegations arose in early October and it leaves Pacific beginning the seasons without the services of three key players -- including Thompson, a senior who is the squad’s second-best player after averaging 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds last season. Junior guard T.J. Wallace will be the main offensive weapon after scoring in double digits 19 times last season while averaging a team-best 13 points and tying with Thompson for the rebounding lead at 5.6.

ABOUT ARIZONA (2014-15: 34-4): The Wildcats suffered a big blow as freshman forward Ray Smith underwent ACL surgery on his right knee earlier this week and will miss the entire season. Smith was viewed as an impact freshman who would be a one-and-done college player and off to the NBA like Wildcats star Stanley Johnson was last season. ”Ray Smith is one of the most talented young players that has ever entered our program,“ Arizona coach Sean Miller said in a statement when Smith was first injured. ”The news of his injury is incredibly disappointing on several levels.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona went 17-0 at home last season and owns the longest active homecourt streak of 38 straight wins.

2. Tarczewski (ankle) is at less than full strength due to an injury last month.

3. Kobre ranked third on the Tigers with 45 3-pointers last season while Eleraky was second in blocked shots (25).

PREDICTION: Arizona 82, Pacific 56