No. 12 Arizona 79, Pacific 61

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Power forward Ryan Anderson and point guard Kadeem Allen had successful Arizona debuts as the new-look 12th-ranked Wildcats opened with a 79-61 win over Pacific on Friday night.

Anderson, a senior transfer from Boston College, scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in 25 minutes. Anderson, a former third-team All-ACC pick, has been the team’s best player through the preseason, according to coach Sean Miller, who has four new starters from a team that reached the Elite Eight.

Allen, who redshirted last season after being the 2014 junior college player of the year at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds with one turnover.

Senior guard Gabe York hit 3 of 5 3-point attempts en route to 13 points. Forward Mark Tollefsen, a graduate transfer from the University of San Francisco, added 10 points. Backup sophomore center Dusan Ristic grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

Arizona, which won its 39th consecutive game at McKale Center, led 41-24 at halftime. Its lead never dipped below 15 in the second half. The Wildcats asserted their size advantage and out-rebounded the Tigers, 51-28.

Guard T.J. Wallace led the Tigers with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Pacific held out three players, including a pair of starters -- forward Eric Thompson and guard Alec Kobre -- because of an investigation into alleged academic misconduct.