No. 15 Oregon 85, Pacific 62: Mike Moser scored a game-high 19 points and the host Ducks outscored the Tigers 56-26 in the second half to pull out the win in the Global Sports Hardwood Challenge.

Jason Calliste scored 15 points, Joseph Young finished with 14 points and Damyean Dotson added 13 points and seven rebounds for Oregon (5-0). Senior point guard Johnathan Loyd also had a big game, dishing out a career-high 13 assists.

Trevin Harris and T. J. Wallace both finished with career-highs with 14 points each for Pacific (4-1). The Tigers shot just 36.4 percent from the floor and connected on only 8-of-23 from 3-point range.

Pacific, with Tony Gill connecting on a pair of 3-pointers, jumped out to an 13-3 lead and led by as many as 12 points (36-24) after a Ross Rivera jumper with 2:43 remaining in the first half. But Moser scored the final five points of the half, including his second 3-pointer, to cut Pacific’s lead to 36-29 at halftime.

Moser started the second half with another 3-pointer to ignite a 20-0 run as the Ducks took a 49-36 lead. Wallace hit a 3-pointer at the 12:40 mark for Pacific’s first field goal, ending a streak of seven missed shots and three turnovers by the Tigers, who never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Calliste, a transfer from Detroit who entered the game 18-of-18 at the free throw line, missed his first attempt but bounced back to finish 10-of-12 at the line. ... Pacific finished with a 35-27 rebounding edge including 17 offensive rebounds. ... Senior guard Sama Taku, who came into the contest leading Pacific in scoring (17.3), finished with four points on just 1-of-9 shooting.