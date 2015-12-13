Fresno State 71, Pacific 52

Guard Paul Watson scored 15 points and forward Karachi Edo recorded a double-double, leading Fresno State to a 71-52 victory over visiting Pacific on Saturday at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Edo had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-3). Forward Torren Jones had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Guard T.J. Wallace scored 13 points to lead the Tigers (1-7). Forward Ilias Theodorou added 10 points.

Pacific was without coach Ron Verlin and assistant coach Dwight Young, who were suspended indefinitely by the school Friday amid an investigation into alleged academic misconduct. First-year assistant Mike Burns served as interim coach in place of Verlin, who is in his third season as coach after 19 years as an assistant under former coach Bob Thomason.

The Tigers went up 10-7 on a 3-pointer by Wallace with 15:34 to go in the opening period, but Fresno State took control with 7-0 and 9-2 runs. The Bulldogs led 34-22 at the break.

Fresno State led by 15 early in the second half and slowly extended its lead. The Bulldogs went up by 22 on a layup by Jones with 7:36 remaining and later led by as many as 24.