Preview: Pacific at Gonzaga

Gonzaga again proved it was capable of hanging with the boys by going 3-1 against major-conference teams during its nonconference season and its No. 21 ranking in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll validates that belief. The Bulldogs try to win their 22nd straight West Coast Conference regular-season game when they host Pacific on Saturday, and aren’t expected to be challenged much for the next two months prior to the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga won its first three WCC games this season by an average of 21.3 points, including 73-51 on Thursday over Saint Mary‘s, which was picked to finish third in the WCC behind the Bulldogs and Brigham Young.

Gonzaga is not 100 percent, with junior guard Gary Bell Jr. (12.7 points per game) out with a broken hand and junior guard Kevin Pangos (turf toe) and senior center Sam Dower (back) playing injured. ”We stick together like a family,” sophomore center Przemek Karnowski told reporters. “Everyone has to step up a little bit.” The Tigers, who spent the last 25 seasons in the Big West Conference, have lost their first two games in the WCC, including 72-64 at Portland on Thursday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT PACIFIC (9-4, 0-2 WCC): The Tigers boast six players averaging at least 7.8 points and nine at 11 minutes or more. Senior guard Sama Taku leads the way with 12.4 points per game and is third to senior forward Tony Gill (10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds) on the boards at 4.5. The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 but selected to finish seventh in the WCC preseason poll, lost to Saint Mary’s 88-80 at home Dec. 30 in their first WCC game.

ABOUT GONZAGA (13-2, 3-0): The Bulldogs have plenty of offensive weapons (23rd in the nation at 82.7 points per game) and are led by Pangos (17.5 points), but it was the defense that pleased coach Mark Few Thursday. “We took a really good basketball team and guarded them great,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters. “It was probably our best all-around effort of the whole year.” Gonzaga is third in the nation in field goal percentage at 51.2, led by Dower (61.1 percent, 12.7 points).

TIP-INS

1. Karnowski (10.3 points per game) leads the Bulldogs in rebounding (8.1) and blocks (1.9). He has 29 rejections after recording 11 last season.

2. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a WCC regular-season game since a 66-65 setback at San Francisco on Feb. 18, 2012 and have won 22 consecutive WCC home games since a 73-71 loss to Saint Mary’s on Jan. 27, 2011.

3. Gonzaga is 3-1 against Pacific, including an 85-67 victory last season.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 82, Pacific 60