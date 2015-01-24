Preview: Pacific at Gonzaga

No. 3 Gonzaga attempts to continue the longest active home-winning streak in the nation when it hosts Pacific in a West Coast Conference matchup on Saturday. Gonzaga has won 35 straight games on its home floor, most recently blowing out a St. Mary’s team that’s thought to be its biggest challenge for the WCC regular-season crown. The Bulldogs also have their best record through 20 games in program history, with their only loss coming against No. 7 Arizona on Dec. 6.

Gonzaga, which continues to lead the nation in field-goal percentage at 53 percent, added some depth this week when Eric McClellan - a transfer from Vanderbilt who had been sidelined with a foot injury - made his debut Thursday but played just five minutes. McClellan averaged 14.3 points in 12 games with Vanderbilt last season before being dismissed for violating academic policy. Pacific has lost four of five after falling to Portland on Thursday but posted a win against a Fresno State team that handed San Diego State its only loss in Mountain West Conference play.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT PACIFIC (10-10, 2-6 WCC): The Tigers are led by the backcourt tandem of T.J. Wallace and Dulani Robinson, who both are averaging double figures in scoring. Wallace, at 6-3, also leads the team in rebounding at six per game, which says a lot about their lack of size. Robinson stands 5-9 and will give up five inches in height to Gonzaga’s starting guards Kevin Pangos and Gary Bell Jr.

ABOUT GONZAGA (19-1, 8-0): Four members of the Bulldogs average double figures in scoring and Domantas Sabonis is closing in at 9.8 points per game. Pangos should be primed for a big performance as he combined for 34 points in both victories against the Tigers last season and is averaging 15.1 in conference play. Pacific doesn’t have anyone who can match up with Gonzaga leading scorer Kyle Wiltjer, so expect the 6-10 forward to reach double figures in scoring for a fifth straight game.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs have won 31 straight games in WCC play.

2. Gonzaga has made at least four 3-pointers in every game this season and is shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc as a team - tied for 14th in the nation entering the weekend.

3. Pacific G David Taylor is the son of Derrick Taylor, who helped LSU to the Final Four in 1986 and was drafted in the fourth round by the Indiana Pacers later that year.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 85, Pacific 67