Preview: Pacific vs. Gonzaga

It was a total shock to most when Gonzaga — a 20-point favorite — saw its hopes for an undefeated campaign vanish with a 79-71 home loss to BYU in the regular-season finale Feb. 25, but there is no surprise that the No. 4 Bulldogs took the setback in stride. Top-seeded Gonzaga still has everything to play for as it begins its quest for a fifth straight West Coast Conference tournament title against No. 9 seed Pacific in the quarterfinals Saturday in Las Vegas.

"We stay focused because it (winning the conference tournament) was one of our goals at the beginning of the season … so when you have a goal that you have been working on all year, we are definitely excited and ready to play,” Bulldogs junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss, the WCC Player of the Year, told the Gonzaga Bulletin. Williams-Goss played two seasons at Washington before transferring to Gonzaga, and after sitting out 2015-16 put up averages of 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists, and is one of 20 remaining contenders for the Wooden Award, given to the nation's top player. Pacific, which lost its last three regular-season games including 82-61 to the Bulldogs on Feb. 18, reached the quarterfinals with an 89-84 victory over Pepperdine on Friday for its WCC tournament win behind a career-high 26 points from junior forward Ray Bowles. Gonzaga also defeated the Tigers 81-61 on Dec. 31 has and won nine straight meetings versus Pacific and 10 of 11 all-time.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PACIFIC (11-21): Sophomore forward Anthony Townes (10.6 points, team-high 7.1 rebounds per game) recorded 19 points and eight boards Friday after scoring 22 in each of the previous two contests, but totalled six points in 27 minutes versus the Bulldogs this season. Bowles, who increased his team-leading average to 13.4 points with Friday's outburst, scored 25 points while shooting 10-for-29 from the field in the Gonzaga games. The Tigers also need a big game out of sophomore forward Jack Williams (8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds), who had 14 and nine versus Pepperdine and registered 27 points and 15 rebounds against the Bulldogs.

ABOUT GONZAGA (29-1): The Bulldogs boast four other players averaging double-figure points and two others at 9.1 and 7.8, led by senior center Przemek Karnowski (12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 60.6 field-goal percentage, 59.0 on free throws). Zach Collins, a 7-0 freshman forward, averages 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes while shooting 65.4 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3-point range. Senior guard Jordan Matthews (10.4 points), junior forward Johnathan Williams (10.1 points, team-high 6.5 rebounds), sophomore guard Josh Perkins (9.1 points) and junior guard Silas Melson (7.8) add scoring depth.

TIP-INS

1. Williams-Goss, also one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, was named to the Academic All-America Division I first team by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday.

2. The Bulldogs are 10th nationally in scoring at 85.3 points and second in field-goal percentage at 51.6 — one of five teams shooting 50 percent or better.

3. The winner meets No. 4 seed Santa Clara or fifth-seeded San Francisco in Monday's semifinals.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 83, Pacific 61