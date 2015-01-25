Gonzaga cruises to 13th straight win in romp over Pacific

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga and Pacific scheduled a West Coast Conference basketball game Saturday night, but the Bulldogs decided they’d rather hold a clinic.

The third-ranked Bulldogs shot 60 percent from the field by dominating Pacific inside and bombing away from the perimeter in a 91-60 romp at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Five Bulldogs finished in double-figures and two more scored nine in the decisive win. Gonzaga committed only five turnovers, and the Bulldogs sank 11 of 25 shots (44 percent) from 3-point range.

“They moved the ball as well as any team we’ve played this year,” Pacific coach Ron Verlin said.

“When we get ball movement,” Gonzaga point guard Kevin Pangos said, “they don’t know who to guard.”

Guard Gary Bell Jr. and center Przemek Karnowski each scored 13 points for Mark Few’s led Bulldogs (20-1, 9-0 WCC). Freshman guard Silas Melson tied his season high of 12 points, Wesley scored 11 and freshman forward Domantas Sabonis added 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds off the bench.

“That’s the great thing about our team: We’re so deep and have so many talented players,” said Wesley, who led USC in scoring as a junior last season before opting to transfer after graduating from USC. “Like Coach Few told us at the beginning of the year, it can be anybody’s night any game.”

Guard T.J. Wallace and forward Eric Thompson both scored 12 points to lead Pacific (10-11, 2-7). Guard Dulani Robinson added 11 points for the Tigers, who have lost two in a row and five of six.

The Bulldogs cruised to their 13th straight win, and 36th straight at home, after building a 45-27 lead at the half.

Gonzaga buried 13 of its first 16 shots. Verlin said Pacific’s defense was “very soft” against Gonzaga, but he gave props to the Bulldogs.

“They’re very, very good,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons. They can shoot the 3 very well. They can score the ball inside.”

The Bulldogs outscored Pacific 12-3 at the start of the game and 16-1 to open the second half. The smaller, younger Tigers were outrebounded by only one, but they shot just 33.3 percent from the field and gave up plenty of easy baskets.

The 31-point loss was the worst for Pacific this season. The 91 points allowed were second worst behind the 93 that BYU scored in a 93-80 win over Pacific on Jan. 15.

Pangos, who sat out much of the second half along with the Bulldogs’ other starters, tied Blake Stepp’s school record of 288 career 3-pointers. Pangos went 3 of 5 from long range for all of his nine points.

Gonzaga started the day ranked first in NCAA Division I in field-goal shooting percentage (53.0), second in average scoring margin (20.2), fourth in assist-turnover ratio (1.61), 10thin rebound margin (9.0) and 13th in scoring (81.2).

Midway through their WCC schedule, the Bulldogs are outscoring league rivals by an average margin of 78.9-61.6. Only two of Gonzaga’s nine conference games have been decided by less than 12 points.

The standard McCarthey sellout crowd of 6,000 watched the Bulldogs post their 32nd consecutive WCC home win.

NOTES: Pacific C Sami Eleraky, a 7-foot sophomore, missed a second straight game with a sprained knee. ... Pacific graduate Pete Carroll, who will coach the defending champion Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl next Sunday, met with Pacific’s basketball team when the Tigers played Washington in Seattle in November. Carroll, a standout free safety at Pacific in the early 1970‘s, got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant with the Tigers. ... Through Friday, Pacific ranked ahead of only five of the 345 teams in NCAA Division I men’s basketball in steals per game (3.9) and fewest in personal fouls per game (22.7). ... F Gabriel Aguirre, Pacific’s only senior, came off the bench Saturday. The Bulldogs start three of their four seniors (Gs Kevin Pangos, Gary Bell Jr. and Byron Wesley), one of their two redshirt juniors (F Kyle Wiltjer) and one true junior (C Przemek Karnowski). ... Eleraky, a native of Denmark, is one of four foreign players and five junior college transfers for the Tigers.