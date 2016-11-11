Preview: Pacific at UCLA

UCLA is hoping to get off to a positive start when it hosts Pacific on Friday - something the 20th-ranked Bruins failed to do last November in a season-opening overtime loss to Monmouth, which seemed to snowball into one of their worst seasons in the post-John Wooden era. UCLA shouldn't have any excuses this campaign, as it returns four starters and eight of its top 10 scorers from 2015-16 while bringing aboard three talented freshmen.

Isaac Hamilton averaged a team-high 16.8 points last season and fellow senior guard Bryce Alford was second at 16.1, giving UCLA a solid base upon which to build. Hamilton was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the Jerry West Award, which honors the best college shooting guard in the nation, and should get even better looks with talented freshman Lonzo Ball handling the point guard duties. Alford needs to improve his efficiency from the field, as he's failed to shoot better than 40 percent in any of his first three seasons with the Bruins. Damon Stoudamire will be making his coaching debut for Pacific, and the veteran of 13 NBA seasons inherits two of the team's top three scorers from last campaign in wingmen Ray Bowles (11.1) and T.J. Wallace (10.8).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE:

ABOUT PACIFIC (2015-16: 8-20): Bowles was the only player to start all 28 games for Pacific last season after starting all 31 as a redshirt freshman the previous campaign. He got off to a strong start in 2015-16, averaging 15.8 points through the first five games - including 14 in a 79-61 season-opening loss to then-No. 12 Arizona. Wallace stands just 6-3, but the senior led the Tigers in rebounding 12 times last season and was ninth in the WCC at 1.2 steals per game.

ABOUT UCLA (2015-16: 15-17): Adding to the backcourt depth for the Bruins is sophomore Aaron Holiday, the brother of guards Jrue of the New Orleans Pelicans and Justin of the New York Knicks. He started all 32 games last season while averaging 10.3 points and four assists but likely will be in a battle for playing time with Ball, who stands 6-6 and was a consensus top-10 recruit during his senior season in high school last winter. UCLA will have no shortage of big men either, as 7-footer Thomas Welsh returns after averaging 11.2 points and a team-leading 8.5 rebounds and will be supported up front by 6-11 forward Gyorgy Goloman, who missed more than half of last season due to leg injury, and 6-10 freshmen T.J. Leaf and Ike Anigbogu.

TIP-INS

1. Alford is the only player from one of the five power conferences to average at least 16 points, five rebounds and three assists last season.

2. UCLA's returning players accounted for 74.9 percent of the team's minutes in 2015-16.

3. Stoudamire was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1996 after averaging 19 points and 9.3 assists for the Toronto Raptors.

PREDICTION: UCLA 89, Pacific 71