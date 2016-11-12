No. 16 UCLA buries Pacific with 3-point barrage

UCLA coach Steve Alford said Friday night after the 16th-ranked Bruins' 119-80 win over visiting Pacific that his game plan with 3-point shots for the Bruins this season is simple.

"We want to shoot a lot and make a lot," Alford said after his team made a school-record 18 3-pointers, led by his son, senior guard Bryce Alford, who made 6 of 9 from beyond the arc.

"Shooting 3s is something offensively we want to do a lot more of," Steve Alford said. "The 3-point shot is such a key in today's game. That's got to be a weapon for us."

Bryce Alford had 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting overall and highly touted freshman guard Lonzo Ball finished with 19 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Another UCLA freshman standout, forward T.J. Leaf, scored 22 points -- also on 9-of-13 shooting -- and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Pacific was led by guard T.J. Wallace's 21 points and forward Tonko Vuko's eight rebounds.

The Bruins' previous record for 3-pointers made was 17 in 2001 against Arizona, where first-year Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire was a standout in college.

"It was a great test for us out of the gate to see what exactly we have," Stoudamire said of his first game as a college head coach. "I am confident the guys will continue to give me all that they have. Give credit to UCLA ... a lot of firepower on that team."

UCLA made 18-of-30 (60.0 percent) from beyond the arc with contributors including guards Aaron Holiday (4 of 5), Isaac Hamilton (3 of 7), Ball (3 of 4) and Leaf (2 of 5). The Bruins shot 60.9 percent (42 of 69) overall from the field.

UCLA finished with more assists (29) than Pacific had field goals made (28).

The Bruins never trailed after Ball made a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the game. The lead swelled to 30-13 by the second media timeout with 11:36 left in the first half following a Leaf 3-pointer. UCLA had seven 3-pointers already at that point.

"We came out feeling good from the start," Ball said. "We fed off the atmosphere here. It's a great atmosphere, and I love playing here.

"I didn't feel any pressure in my first college game. Collectively, we have a lot of confident guys and it showed in this game."

Steve Alford said that aside from the perimeter shooting, he was most pleased about the Bruins sharing the ball with their 29 assists to go with only 12 turnovers.

"We have a lot of weapons and we're sharing it like crazy," Alford said. "Any time you have a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio as a team that's phenomenal. We were close to 3-to-1 so that's great."

NOTES: The outcome was in stark contrast to last November, when UCLA lost its opener in overtime to Monmouth at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins went on to finish 15-17. ... Pacific was picked to finish seventh in the West Coast Conference after finishing with an 8-20 record last season. ... UCLA's returning players accounted for 74.9 percent of the team's minutes in 2015-16. Holiday, who started all 32 games last year as a freshman, is forced to be the sixth man because of the addition of Ball. ... Stoudamire, a 13-year NBA veteran, experienced his first game as a head coach with Pacific. He was an assistant coach the last seven years with the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA, his college team Arizona and Memphis of the American Athletic Conference.