Preview: Pacific at Washington

Shawn Kemp Jr. will try to continue his hot start Sunday when Washington hosts Pacific in the first game of the Marv Harshman Classic. Kemp has reached double figures in scoring the first two games this season, half of his total from all of last season. The Tigers will also need to keep close tabs on shooting guard Andrew Andrews, who has taken 13 of his 19 shots from beyond the arc this season, making four.

Pacific beat Pacific Union and Western Illinois in overtime, with a loss to UC Irvine in between. Pacific guard T.J. Wallace, who scored 19 and 13 points in the first two games, sat out Thursday’s win against Pacific Union with a sprained ankle but should return against the Huskies. The Tigers also have a solid big man in Eric Thompson, who made all seven of his field goals Thursday and finished with 19 points and nine rebounds.

TV: 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network

ABOUT PACIFIC (2-1): Dulani Robinson is coming off his first career double-double as he tallied 10 points and 11 assists against Pacific Union. Robinson is also a capable 3-point shooter and fellow guard Aaron Hendricks gives the Tigers a viable second option from deep. Sami Eleraky is a 7-foot sophomore from Denmark who blocked 53 shots last season at City College of San Francisco.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (2-0): The Huskies have their own 7-footer in Robert Upshaw, who played at Fresno State two years ago before sitting out last season under NCAA transfer rules. He scored 14 points and blocked a program-record-tying seven shots in his debut last week against South Carolina, then came back with nine points and three blocks in Friday’s win against Seattle and did not commit a foul in either game. Upshaw has come off the bench the first two games, but Washington might need to find a place in the starting lineup should he continue to his strong play.

TIP-INS

1. Andrews and Nigel Williams-Goss are one of two returning guard combos in the Pac-12 that combined to average at least 25 points last season.

2. Upshaw’s 14 blocks through the first two games leads the Pac-12.

3. With four players 6-9 or taller, this is the tallest Washington team since coach Lorenzo Romar’s first season at the school in 2002-03.

PREDICTION: Washington 72, Pacific 65