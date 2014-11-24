(Updated: CORRECTS to 12:46 and 1:39 in graph 5)

Washington 76, Pacific 69: Shawn Kemp Jr. scored 18 points as the Huskies held off the visiting Tigers at the Marv Harshman Classic.

Nigel Williams-Goss and Andrew Andrews finished with 17 points apiece for Washington, which is 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Mike Anderson added nine points for the Huskies and Donaven Dorsey had seven, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch.

T.J. Wallace bounced back after sitting out Pacific’s previous game with an ankle injury and scored 24 points for the Tigers. Dulani Robinson added 14 points as the only other player in double figures for Pacific (2-2).

Pacific fell behind 12-1 at the start but used a 13-0 run to take 16-14 lead with 11:41 left in the first half. That was the only lead the Tigers would have as the Huskies took a 36-29 advantage into the break.

The Huskies came out hot in the second half and extended their lead to 51-38 with 12:46 remaining. The Tigers managed to trim the deficit to six on two occasions in the final eight minutes and five with 1:39 on the clock, but Dorsey sank a 3-pointer 15 seconds later to quell the threat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pacific had one assist on nine field goals in the first half. … The Huskies took just two free throws in the first half before finishing 17-for-24. … Washington backup C Robert Upshaw fouled out after not picking up a foul in a combined 37 minutes of the first two games.