Preview: Penn State at Boston College

Boston College has had some nice symmetry early on, winning three straight at home before dropping three in a row in California at the Wooden Legacy. The Eagles will try to return to the win column when they return to their home court Wednesday against Penn State in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

Jim Christian’s squad averaged 60 points and lost by an average of 20.3 points in dropping three games in four days, capped by Sunday’s 62-45 loss to Santa Clara. “We’ll go home and get better,” Christian told reporters after the loss. “The bad thing about these tournaments is if you’re playing bad, you don’t have a lot of time to fix it.” Some basic shooting drills should help, as Boston College shot 28.3 percent from the floor and hit only 4-of-26 3-pointers. The Nittany Lions had lost two in row before Brandon Taylor’s 19 points led them to a 62-58 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PENN STATE (3-2): Taylor has been the constant for an offense that entered Tuesday’s action ranked 300th in the nation in shooting (39.6 percent) and tied for 320th in scoring (63.6). The senior has scored at least 13 points in each game, has hit 10-of-20 3-pointers over his last four and leads the team with six rebounds per contest. No other Nittany Lion scored in double figures against Bucknell, with highly touted freshman Josh Reaves missing all six of his shots, which left his field-goal percentage at 31.7.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-3): Newcomers continue to dominate the landscape in Chestnut Hill, with graduate transfer Eli Carter leading the team in scoring (18.3) and freshmen taking up the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh spots on that list. One of the few holdovers to contribute much early on is senior center Dennis Clifford, who has scored in double figures in consecutive games for just the second time in his career and had a career-high 12 rebounds against Harvard prior to the Wooden Legacy. Top freshman A.J. Turner had 10 points for his first career double-digit effort in the loss to Santa Clara.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College won the last meeting in 2012 to take a 7-6 series lead.

2. Eagles G Jerome Robinson shot 33 percent during the three straight losses after shooting 53 percent during the 3-0 start.

3. Reaves has missed all 10 of his 3-point tries.

PREDICTION: Boston College 62, Penn State 60