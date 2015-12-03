Penn State 67, Boston College 58

Guard Shep Garner scored a career-high 30 points and Penn State rallied from a seven-point second-half deficit and downed Boston College 67-58 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game in Boston on Wednesday night.

Garner, who tied a Conte Forum record with eight 3-pointers, came out firing, scoring his team’s first 12 points on threes and hitting his first five shots from behind the arc. He then led the comeback with three straight treys in the second half as the Nittany Lions (4-2) came back from a 38-31 deficit to hand BC (3-4) its fourth straight loss.

Garner, 10 of 16 from the floor and 8 of 12 from 3-point range, also chipped in with four rebounds, three assists and two steals in helping his team overcome a night that saw leading scorer and rebounder Brandon Taylor limited to two points. The forward, who came in averaging 16.6 points and six rebounds per game, was just 1 of 5 and grabbed just three rebounds, his team enjoying a 38-27 advantage on the boards.

Center Dennis Clifford led the Eagles with 17 points and six rebounds, while forward A.J. Turner had 15 points and five boards for BC, which didn’t help its cause by missing nine free throws and lost despite committing just five turnovers.