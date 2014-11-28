Preview: Penn State at Bucknell

Penn State makes a rare visit to in-state foe Bucknell on Friday, the Nittany Lions’ first trip to Lewisburg since 1976. Penn State has won three straight — by a total of nine points — and is looking to start 6-1 for the second straight year. The Bison took down the Nittany Lions 90-80 last year in State College, snapping a 12-game losing streak in the series dating to Penn State’s last trip to Lewisburg.

The Nittany Lions have made a habit of second-half comebacks, erasing double-digit deficits twice during their three-game winning streak including a rally from 14 down in Tuesday’s 78-72 win over Akron. “Sometimes it just comes down to … taking pride in wearing the jersey,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “At some point that has to come out, and there’s got to be a fire in those bellies in that locker room that’s tired of it, and I think that’s what you saw in the second half (against Akron).” Bucknell squandered a 19-point lead Tuesday against Maryland-Eastern Shore before righting itself and claiming a 58-55 victory to snap a four-game skid.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, none

ABOUT PENN STATE (5-1): Star guard D.J. Newbill (24.5 points) has led the Nittany Lions in scoring in every game and has topped 20 points in four straight contests and 24 times in his career. He has a strong supporting cast in freshman guard Shep Garner (11.3 points) and swingman Brandon Taylor (10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds), and 6-7 forward Ross Travis (5.3 points, 7.8 rebounds) is a workhorse in the post despite modest scoring numbers. The Nittany Lions have been solid defensively, limiting opponents to 36 percent from the field, but they need to defend the 3-point shot better (33.1 percent).

ABOUT BUCKNELL (2-4): The Bison were picked to finish fifth in the Patriot League in the preseason after losing four players to graduation including conference player of the year Cameron Ayers. Bucknell might have found the heir to Ayers in Chris Hass (16.8 points), who established himself as a big-time scorer by putting up 21 points at Michigan and pouring in a career-high 32 at Villanova. No one else averages double-digit scoring, and the Bison need a second offensive threat to emerge — perhaps highly-touted freshman guard J.C. Show (6.8 points) — to be competitive with quality teams.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State has outscored opponents 236-191 in the second half and has been outscored 198-194 in the first.

2. Both teams will wear throwback uniforms to coincide with a 1970s theme to commemorate Penn State’s first trip to Bucknell in nearly four decades.

3. Bucknell is looking to defeat a Big Ten opponent for the third consecutive season.

PREDICTION: Penn State 74, Bucknell 64