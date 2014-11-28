Penn State 88, Bucknell 80: D.J. Newbill poured in 28 points, including 21 in the second half, as the visiting Nittany Lions held off the Bison.

Ross Travis scored 14 points for Penn State (6-1), which has won four straight games by a total of 17 points. Brandon Taylor collected 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds and Geno Thorpe added 12 points off the bench for the Nittany Lions.

John Azzinaro hit four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points for Bucknell (2-5). Nana Foulland and Chris Hass each scored 14 points and J.C. Show added 10 off the bench for the Bison.

The Nittany Lions led 58-48 with 11:50 left after Donovon Jack’s offensive rebound and bucket, but the Bison chipped away and pulled even at 66 on a pair of Cory Starkey free throws with 6:19 to play before Taylor’s jumper set off six straight points from Penn State and Bucknell didn’t get closer than five the rest of the way.

Penn State scored the game’s first seven points and stretched it to 14-5 on Newbill’s steal and dunk. The Nittany Lions shot 53.6 percent in the first half and went to the break with a 39-33 lead after Newbill’s three-point play with 35 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Penn State has won 13 of the last 14 meetings between in the in-state rivals. … Newbill has topped 20 points in five consecutive games. … Hass, Bucknell’s leading scorer, was held scoreless until the 10:09 mark of the second half.