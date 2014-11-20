Preview: Penn State vs. Charlotte

Penn State’s new-look backcourt has started fast, but it may be the team’s suffocating defense that has stood out the most. The Nittany Lions look to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2011-12 on Thursday when they play Charlotte in the opening round of the Charleston Classic. Freshman Shep Garner has combined with holdover D.J. Newbill to account for 45.5 percent of the team’s scoring thus far, while Penn State has limited its first two opponents to a combined 30.2-percent shooting.

The defense was on point in Sunday’s 73-54 win over Fordham, holding the Rams to 20 percent from the field in the first half and 29.3 for the game. Picked to finish third in Conference USA, the 49ers opened their season with a 73-60 victory at Elon on Sunday and welcome back four starters from the team that surprisingly defeated Kansas State and Michigan en route to winning the 2013 Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Charlotte’s early-season tournament success was not just limited to last year, however, as it also claimed the Great Alaska Shootout in 2012.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-0): The Nittany Lions kept an opponent under 30 percent shooting for the first time since Dec. 23, 2012, when they held New Hampshire to 22.6 percent. Penn State’s four-guard rotation of Newbill, Garner, John Johnson and Geno Thorpe combined for 62 percent of the team’s offense against the Rams (45 points). A potential concern for coach Patrick Chambers may be on the offensive boards, where his team has surrendered 15 and 14 to Morgan State and Fordham, respectively.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (1-0): The 49ers boast preseason All-Conference USA selection Pierria Henry, but maintained the same kind of offensive balance in the opener that they did last season when six players averaged at least 8.1 points. All nine players who saw action scored between four and 12 points and two of the 49ers who did not reach double figures in points did so in rebounds (Mike Thorne Jr. – 13, Willie Clayton – 10). The rebounding effort was nothing new for the 6-8, 238-pound Clayton, who finished ninth in the nation last year with 3.1 offensive rebounds and second in Conference USA with 8.9 total boards per game.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face South Carolina or Cornell in the semifinals.

2. Newbill has scored at least 16 points in 10 of his last 11 contests.

3. Clayton (11) and Thorne (five) recorded 16 of Charlotte’s 18 double-doubles last season.

PREDICTION: Charlotte 65, Penn State 58