Preview: Penn State vs. Cornell

D.J. Newbill may have celebrated a milestone in a memorable way in Penn State’s last game, but his 100th career start turned out to be more bitter than sweet. His Nittany Lions hope to bounce back from a gut-wrenching double-overtime loss Friday when they meet Cornell in a consolation game of the Charleston Classic. Newbill – a former Southern Miss transfer who played in his 67th game with Penn State on Thursday – exploded for a career-high 35 points, but Penn State fell 106-97 to Charlotte.

The Nittany Lions overcame a 17-point deficit with 11:48 left in regulation and had a chance to win it in the first overtime, but Newbill’s drive to the basket with four seconds left and the score tied at 90 was blocked. The Big Red endured much less drama in their 69-45 opening-round loss to South Carolina, shooting a season-low 26.9 percent – including 5-of-20 beyond the arc – while committing a season-high 17 turnovers. Cornell has already matched its win total from last season’s disastrous 2-26 campaign and split 10 all-time meetings with Penn State, although its last victory in the series came in 1972.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-1): Guard play continued to carry the Nittany Lions, who also received 14 points apiece from backcourt mates Shep Garner and Geno Thorpe as well as a 3-pointer from John Johnson with two seconds left in regulation that sent the game into overtime. On the season, the quartet has accounted for 68.9 percent of the team’s scoring. While matching his season-point total entering Thursday, Newbill also moved into 19th place in school history with 1,176 career points and needs eight more to match Ron Brown (1972-74) for 18th.

ABOUT CORNELL (2-2): Preseason first-team All-Ivy League selection Shonn Miller, who opened this campaign with back-to-back 20-point games after missing all of last year due to shoulder surgery, was held to single figures for the second straight game following his nine-point effort versus the Gamecocks. With Miller – also the team’s leading rebounder – limited by early foul trouble, the Big Red continued to get pounded on the glass and have surrendered at least 13 offensive rebounds in three of their four games. Cornell has recorded nearly twice as many turnovers (53) as assists (30).

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face Akron or Miami (Fla.) in Sunday’s championship game.

2. Newbill’s scoring effort was the highest total by a Nittany Lion since Joe Crispin also poured in 35 points against Iowa on Jan. 6, 2001.

3. Cornell already has one more Division I victory than it did all of last season (one).

PREDICTION: Penn State 66, Cornell 52