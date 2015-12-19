Preview: Penn State at Drexel

Penn State begins a five-game stretch away from home when it takes on Drexel at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Saturday. The Nittany Lions follow up this visit with two games in Las Vegas and then back-to-back road games to open their Big Ten slate before finally returning to campus for a Jan. 5 game against Minnesota.

Penn State hopes to carry some momentum into the stretch after winning five of its last six games, although the most recent - a 54-50 win over ULM last Saturday - was a bit of a struggle. The victors shot 32.7 percent and tied a season low with only three 3-pointers (in 20 attempts), as second-leading scorer Shep Garner was held scoreless until a late flurry. “Shep didn’t have one of his better games but he’s starting to understand,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers told reporters of his sophomore guard, who also made a big steal down the stretch. “‘It’s not my day. I‘m not making shots. Let me go get a stop. Let me be a great teammate and make sure we’re connected out here.'” The Dragons, who are 0-5 against the Nittany Lions, followed up their first win of the season with a 79-54 loss at South Carolina on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT PENN STATE (7-3): The shooting woes are nothing new for the Nittany Lions, who are 289th in the country with a field-goal percentage of 40.6 and average just over six made 3-pointers per game. The only individual shooting better than 50 percent is senior center Jordan Dickerson, who has moved in and out of the starting lineup but has provided a nice boost of late. The 7-1 Brooklyn native has 13 points (on 5-of-6 shooting) with 12 blocked shots and 11 rebounds over the last two games.

ABOUT DREXEL (1-7): On the subject of inaccuracy, the Dragons had a 1-of-19 stretch in the loss to the Gamecocks. Tavon Allen led the way with 18 points and is averaging 17.3 over a four-game stretch since he went 1-of-9 from the floor in a loss to UNC Asheville. Rashann London (11) and Terrell Allen (10.4) are the other two double-digit scorers, although they were limited to four points apiece the last time out.

TIP-INS

1. Nittany Lions F Brandon Taylor had 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-68 win over Drexel last season. Tavon Allen led the Dragons with 15 points.

2. Penn State is 21-36 all-time in the Palestra.

3. Dickerson needs five blocked shots to move into third place on the school’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Penn State 69, Drexel 63