Penn State 63, Drexel 57

Penn State overcame a sluggish start and an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Drexel 63-57 on Saturday night at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

Forward Payton Banks led the Nittany Lions with 21 points and six rebounds. Forward Brandon Taylor and guard Shep Garner each scored 11 points for Penn State (8-3).

Guard Terrell Allen led the Dragons (1-8) with 18 points and fellow guard Taylor Allen added 16.

Drexel jumped out to an early double-digit lead when Tavon Allen’s 3-pointer gave the Dragons a 15-4 lead. Drexel maintained that lead throughout the first half and into the middle of the second half.

The Dragons only led 34-27 at halftime despite dominating the first half.

Both teams traded blows early in the second half and just when it looked like Drexel might pull away for the upset win, the Penn State defense clamped down and its offense came alive.

Down 44-36, the Nittany Lions went on a 19-6 run to take a 55-50 lead with just over three minutes left.

Drexel was hot from the foul line and stayed in the game thanks to making 18 of 22 attempts (81.8 percent). Penn State was 13 of 17 from the line.

The Penn State bench outscored the Drexel bench 19-5.