Preview: Penn State at Duquesne

Penn State makes its second trip to Pittsburgh this month as the Nittany Lions hit the road for a non-conference contest with in-state rival Duquesne on Wednesday at CONSOL Energy Center. The Nittany Lions hope for better results on their return to the Steel City after a 78-69 loss to Pittsburgh on Dec. 3. The Dukes are facing their third major-conference opponent of the season, having lost by 13 at West Virginia and by 17 to cross-town rival Pittsburgh.

The Nittany Lions snapped a two-game skid with a 90-77 victory over Marshall on Saturday and look to continue the momentum against a Duquesne team picked to finish last in the 13-team Atlantic 10. “I know where they’re picked, and I think that’s dead wrong,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers told the team’s website. “They gave Pitt everything they could handle, and they gave West Virginia everything they could handle on the road. I look for a road game that’s going to really test us and challenge us.” It’s one of three games for the Dukes scheduled to be played at CONSOL Energy Center - they lost to Pittsburgh in a neutral-site contest there and will host Dayton there Feb. 22.

ABOUT PENN STATE (7-3): The Nittany Lions boast one of the top backcourt duos in the nation in D.J. Newbill (19.1 points) and Tim Frazier (18.6 points, 7.2 assists), who lead four players averaging double-digit scoring. Forward Ross Travis (11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds) is a bit undersized at 6-6 but has a chance to be a solid third scorer, and 6-9 sophomore Donovon Jack is developing into a strong post defender with 11 blocked shots in his past three games. Thanks to its solid guard play, Penn State takes care of the ball and takes advantage of its trips to the foul line, shooting 75.4 percent.

ABOUT DUQUESNE (3-3): The Dukes hardly resemble the team that won just eight games a year ago as they’ve been transformed by an influx of transfers and freshmen. First-year Alabama-Birmingham transfer Ovie Soko (16 points, 10 rebounds) has recorded double-doubles in half of the Dukes’ six games, and former junior college standout Tra‘Vaughn White (15.7 points) scored a season-high 22 in Wednesday’s 94-88 victory over Maryland-Baltimore County. The emergence of the newcomers has allowed last year’s leading scorer - sophomore point guard Derrick Colter (12.8 points) - to slide into a supporting role.

TIP-INS

1. Last year’s meeting - an 84-74 Penn State victory - featured 54 fouls including four technicals and 65 free throws. Six players fouled out.

2. Penn State averages nine turnovers, tied with Wisconsin for the lowest average in the nation.

3. Duquesne is 3-8 all-time at CONSOL Energy Center, including a 3-4 mark in home games.

PREDICTION: Penn State 83, Duquesne 75