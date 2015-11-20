Preview: Penn State at Duquesne

It will be high-powered offense versus tenacious defense Friday when Duquesne plays the first of two home games this season at CONSOL Energy Center when Penn State drops by for a battle of unbeaten teams. The Dukes have averaged 95.5 points on 57.8 percent shooting – 40.8 percent beyond there arc – in 20-point wins over Seton Hall and New Orleans, while the Nittany Lions have yielded an average of 56 points in their victories over Virginia Military Institute and DePaul.

Penn State returns starters Brandon Taylor (17.5 points in first two games) and Shep Garner (15.5), from a club that was 18-16 last season, including a 12-1 non-conference mark. The Lions’ defense has held the opposition to 37.3 percent and just nine 3-pointers in the first two contests. “As a coach you’re always looking for that perfection and we were close. A ton of deflections, guys flying around, communicating and really starting to build some trust,” fourth-year coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “It looks like there’s some cohesion out there.” Duquesne, which starts five upperclassmen, is off to a good start after a 12-19 season and being picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic 10 this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-0): Taylor scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half while Garner scored seven of his 16 in the final two minutes and added a career-high tying five assists in the Lions’ 68-62 win over DePaul on Tuesday. Freshman guard Josh Reaves, the highest-rated recruit in school history, tallied 10 points against the Blue Demons and has excelled on the defensive end with three blocks and four steals in his first two contests. “He is so gifted and loves to play on the defensive end. He is kind of a throwback for me,” Chambers told reporters. ”He wants to get better (on offense) and we will watch film tomorrow and he will want to get better.”

ABOUT DUQUESNE (2-0): The Dukes return four starters; double-digit scoring guards Derrick Colter and Micah Mason, forward Jeremiah Jones and center Darius Lewis. The 6-2 Mason, a career 49.5 percent 3-point shooter, scored a career-high 28 points and drained six 3-pointers in the 95-75 win against New Orleans on Monday, while Colter added 15 points. Lewis, who averaged 3.1 rebounds per game last season, has pulled down 11 boards in each of the Dukes’ first two games.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State leads the all-time series 27-19 and have won 16 of the last 19 contests, but the Dukes have won 13 of 21 in Pittsburgh.

2. Duquesne coach Jim Ferry is 0-7 against Penn State in his career and winless in 11 games against the Big Ten Conference.

3. Garner has drained 7-of-12 shots from the arc in the first two games after shooting 33.7 percent (59-175) from the arc a season ago.

PREDICTION: Penn State 75, Duquesne 69