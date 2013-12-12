Penn State 68, Duquesne 59: Allen Roberts scored 15 points in a reserve role and Tim Frazier tallied 11 points and a career-high 13 assists as the visiting Nittany Lions held on for their second straight win.

D.J. Newbill scored 13 points and Donovan Jack added nine points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for Penn State (8-3). Ross Travis also scored nine points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

Ovie Soko recorded 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Duquesne (3-4), which shot 27 percent from the field and was 4-of-23 from 3-point range. Dominique McKoy added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jeremiah Jones also scored 12 for the Dukes.

It was tight early, but Duquesne went without a field goal for nearly six minutes while Penn State reeled off a 13-3 run to open an 11-point lead. The Nittany Lions held the Dukes to 25 percent shooting in the first half - and 2-of-12 from 3-point range - and got 10 points from Roberts to take a 35-26 advantage into the break.

After trailing by as many as 15 early in the second half, Duquesne crept within 50-44 on a pair of Soko free throws with 8:41 left but couldn’t get any closer. Newbill and Travis hit 3-pointers to bookend an 8-0 spurt and push the margin back to 14 and Penn State didn’t let it slip into single digits again until the final 30 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jack has blocked 13 shots over the past two games and 17 over the past four. … The Nittany Lions were just 7-of-10 from the foul line while the Dukes were 21-of-34, as Penn State was whistled for 25 fouls to Duquesne’s 15. … The Dukes dropped to 3-9 all-time at CONSOL Energy Center, including a 3-5 mark in home games.