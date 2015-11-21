Duquesne 78, Penn State 52

Guard Derrick Colter equaled his career-high with 26 points to lead Duquesne to a 78-52 victory over Penn State on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Colter made 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range and the Dukes (3-0) were 17 of 34 from behind the arc.

Duquesne came out in the second half and increased an 11-point halftime lead to 65-37. Guard Micah Mason finished with 14 points and seven assists and guard Jeremiah Jones scored 11 points.

Forward Brandon Taylor led Penn State (2-1) with 14 points. Forward Payton Banks had 12 points and a team-leading six rebounds. Guard Shep Garner also had 12 points for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State shot just 29.7 percent from the field (19 of 64), 23.8 percent on 3-pointers (5 of 21) and 52.9 percent from the free throw line (9 of 17).