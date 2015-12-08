Preview: Penn State at George Washington

George Washington looks to continue its success against power conference opponents when it hosts Penn State on Tuesday. With wins over Virginia, Tennessee and Seton Hall, the Colonials have improved to 11-4 since 2013 against teams from the ACC, Big East, Big 10, Pac-12 and SEC, a record they can improve against the Nittany Lions and later this month Rutgers and DePaul.

“It’s kind of exciting,” coach Mike Lonergan told reporters. “We’ve beaten teams from the SEC, Big East, ACC. That’s what we want to do. That’s why I came here. For me, it’s a lot of fun to play the teams and programs you recognize.” The Nittany Lions certainly aren’t the most notable of the power conference teams, but they have won three straight, the latest an 81-70 triumph over Eastern Michigan at home. Senior Brandon Taylor produced a career-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his third career double-double as Penn State reached the 80-point mark for the first time. The Nittany Lions own a 20-11 series lead, including a 64-51 victory at home a year ago in which Taylor had 17 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic

ABOUT PENN STATE (5-2): Taylor’s previous game was a foul-plagued one in which he was held to two points in 18 minutes, but that’s the only blemish on a phenomenal start for the forward. He is averaging 18.3 points in his other six contests while burying 14-of-30 3-pointers. Taylor and second-leading scorer Shep Garner (15.6) have made 35 of the team’s 50 3-pointers, as the rest of the team has put up a woeful 15-of-67 showing thus far.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-1): Tyler Cavanaugh and Joe McDonald scored 16 points apiece to help the Colonials get past Seton Hall on Wednesday. Leading scorer Patricio Garino was held to single digits (eight points) for the first time this season, but he still boasts a stellar 13-of-19 line from 3-point range. Garino and fellow senior Kevin Larsen each scored 15 in the loss to Penn State last season, but their teammates were 6-of-27 from the floor and the Colonials as a whole went without a make from beyond the arc (0-of-8).

TIP-INS

1. The Nittany Lions entered Monday ranked 315th in the country in shooting (39.5 percent).

2. Larsen has a total of three points in his last two contests after averaging 14.2 over his first six.

3. Penn State G Josh Reaves has two turnovers in 89 minutes over his last four games.

PREDICTION: George Washington 73, Penn State 69