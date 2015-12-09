George Washington 76, Penn State 66

Forward Tyler Cavanaugh scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and George Washington earned a rare home win over a Big Ten opponent with a 76-66 victory against Penn State on Tuesday night in Washington.

Guard Joe McDonald had 16 points and forward Yuta Watanabe scored all 14 of his points in the first half for the Colonials (8-1), who sank nine of 20 3-point attempts. Watanabe made four of seven from beyond the arc.

The Colonials led 40-33 at halftime and pulled away with a 14-3 run early in the second half for a 56-38 lead.

Guard Shep Garner scored 22 points for the Nittany Lions (5-3). Guard Brandon Taylor added 15 points for Penn State, which had won three straight.

George Washington’s previous home win over a Big Ten school came Dec. 7, 1977, against Wisconsin. Michigan State in 1986 was the last Big Ten team to visit the Smith Center. George Washington defeated ACC program Virginia at home on Nov. 16.

Taylor’s 3-pointer with 4:09 remaining cut George Washington’s lead to 71-62, but the Nittany Lions would not get closer.

The Colonials’ ball movement fueled the offensive attack. George Washington had 16 assists on 23 field goals.

Defensively, George Washington held Penn State to 7-of-26 accuracy on 3-point attempts. The Nittany Lions didn’t help their cause by shooting 9-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Penn State return home to face Canisius on Thursday. George Washington hosts Rutgers on Saturday, its fifth consecutive major conference opponent.