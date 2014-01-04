Preview: Penn State at Illinois

After dropping its Big Ten opener to fourth-ranked Michigan State, Penn State faces another stiff test when it pays a visit to an Illinois squad that has rolled off five wins in its last six games. Penn State coach Patrick Chambers noted recently that his team has had a hard time in the final 20 minutes. “I feel like we come out flat (in the second half) all the time,” he told the Centre Daily Times. “And that’s my job - to inspire my team, motivate my team and have them come out and compete.”

The Fighting Illini are 5-2 since a 7-0 start and have had their share of impressive showings of late. Illinois led ninth-ranked Oregon with 3:37 to play before fading down the stretch and ultimately losing by seven, but rebounded to topple another ranked foe in Missouri in its next game. Most recently, the Illini knocked off rival Indiana to kick off conference play and afterward coach John Groce told the Central Illinois News-Gazette, “We feel blessed to have won. We’re not pretty all the time (but) we battle and fight and claw and scratch.”

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-5, 0-1 Big Ten): Against Michigan State, Brandon Taylor led the Nittany Lions with 18 points and D.J. Newbill’s 17 marked his 29th straight game in double figures but Penn State faded down the stretch. “I don’t know what our deal is at halftime,” Chambers said. “I give them the five things that we (have to) work on in the second half but for whatever reason, we didn’t do it.” Newbill’s 18.8 points per game rank first on the team.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (12-2, 1-0): Rayvonte Rice led the Illini over Indiana, scoring 29 points to match a career high and reaching double figures for the 14th time in as many games. Rice’s 19 points per game leads the Big Ten and he has seen more time on the floor than any other Illinois player, averaging 32.8 minutes. Tracy Abrams (13 points per game) and Joseph Bertrand (11) also average double figures for Illinois, while Jon Ekey is its top rebounder (5.8) while adding 8.2 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois is 25-13 against the Nittany Lions all-time and 12-5 at home, including a 64-59 decision last season.

2. Penn State G John Johnson, a sophomore transfer from Pittsburgh, has totaled 22 points in two games since becoming eligible while making 9-of-14 from the field

3. The Illini are tied for last in the Big Ten with Northwestern in 3-point shooting at 32.1 percent.

PREDICTION: Illinois 77, Penn State 70