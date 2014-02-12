Preview: Penn State at Indiana

After seizing the Big Ten regular-season championship last season, Indiana has sputtered during conference play in 2013-14 by losing four of its last six outings. The Hoosiers look to rebound from their latest setback and post their seventh consecutive victory over Penn State when the rivals meet on Wednesday night. Indiana suffered a 66-60 setback to Minnesota on Saturday to drop to 4-6 in the conference, but one of its wins came as a result of rallying from a 15-point deficit to post a 79-96 triumph over the Nittany Lions on Jan. 11.

Indiana’s struggles look like a walk in the park compared to those of Penn State, which lost its second straight contest and eighth in 11 outings with a 60-55 decision to Illinois on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are in a familiar place in the Big Ten as their current last-place position is precisely where they ended up following a 2-16 campaign in 2012-13. D.J. Newbill scored a team-leading 19 points versus the Illini and matched a career high with 24 in Penn State’s loss to the Hoosiers last month.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-12, 3-8 Big Ten): Newbill (team-leading 17.7 points) isn’t the only one making noise for the Nittany Lions, as backcourt mate Tim Frazier registered his 602nd career assist on Sunday, moving him past Freddie Barnes (600) to seize the school record. Frazier was hampered by foul trouble in his first meeting with Indiana and was limited to 10 points - over six shy of his season average. Finding consistent scoring outside of the talented backcourt pair has been a concern for coach Patrick Chambers’ squad, which fell to 1-7 this season when only two players record double-digit point performances.

ABOUT INDIANA (14-9, 4-6): The Hoosiers dominated the glass by recording 18 offensive rebounds in their first meeting with Penn State. Noah Vonleh, who posted his 10th double-double with 12 points and as many rebounds versus Minnesota, scored a career-high 19 against the Nittany Lions - including 12 straight to start the game. The freshman’s spirited effort has been rewarded in the form of playing time, as Vonleh has logged at least 30 minutes in six of his last seven contests.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana G Yogi Ferrell answered a porous two-game stretch from the field (6-for-27) by going 22-for-44 in his last four contests.

2. Penn State F Brandon Taylor has scored just 10 points in his last two contests after mustering 45 during the team’s modest three-game winning streak.

3. Hoosiers freshman F Troy Williams scored 11 points versus the Golden Gophers - his highest total since a 13-point performance versus Oakland on Dec. 10.

PREDICTION: Indiana 72, Penn State 68