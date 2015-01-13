Preview: Penn State at Indiana

Indiana is trying to make the transition back from giant killers to giants. After knocking off then-No. 20 Ohio State, the Hoosiers look for a second straight win when Penn State visits Tuesday. Indiana, which has advanced past the Sweet 16 just once since the 1992-93 season, put an embarrassing 20-point loss to Michigan State behind it against Ohio State and gained its 18th win over a ranked team since the start of the 2011-12 season - second most in the nation behind Kansas.

Freshman James Blackmon Jr. scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to hold off a late Ohio State rally in Saturday’s 69-66 triumph. “(With the loss to Michigan State) I think they learned a lot this week,” coach Tom Crean told reporters. “We’ve been getting mentally tougher all year, but it’s not consistent yet.” Penn State got off to a 12-1 start, the school’s best since the 1995-96 season, but the Big Ten slate has been cruel thus far with losses to Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (12-4, 2-1 Big Ten): Blackmon, who leads the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game, finished 6-of-13 from the field against Ohio State, bouncing back from a combined 3-of-23 effort over his last two contests. “I just have to do other things to get me going,” Blackmon told reporters after the game. “Like today I hit the glass, started rebounding, and that got me going. I got a couple easy buckets and then I was back in rhythm.” Sophomore forward Troy Williams recorded the second double-double of his career with 15 points and 12 rebounds against Ohio State.

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-4, 0-3): The Nittany Lions had the weekend off after 73-64 loss to Michigan last Tuesday. Penn State has gotten of to slow starts lately, falling behind 11-1 to Rutgers and 10-2 to Michigan on a combined 1-of-16 from the floor before clawing back in the second half of each. “We need to start believing that we can make these shots,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “I think that’s what it is, I think it’s a mindset. We have to believe we can make these shots and we have to believe we’re really good, because we are good, we’re a good basketball team.”

TIP-INS

1. Indiana junior PG Yogi Ferrell (15.9 points, 4.7 assists) is off to a slow start in conference play, averaging just 10.7 points on 9-of-31 shooting with 13 assists against six turnovers.

2. With G D.J. Newbill scoring 20 points and G John Johnson adding 16 against the Wolverines, the Nittany Lions have had at least two players in double digits in each game this season.

3. Newbill has scored at least 20 in nine games this season and owns 1,449 career points, 11 away from moving into the ninth spot alone on Penn State’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Indiana 87, Penn State 72