Preview: Penn State at Indiana

(Updated: 2ND GRAPH, 2ND SECTION - CORRECTED ANUNOBY'S CLASS FROM FRESHMAN TO SOPHOMORE)

A season that once had high hopes is quickly turning into a nightmare for Indiana coach Tom Crean. With injuries mounting and consecutive road losses in the rear view mirror, the Hoosiers will try and muster up one last charge when they begin a stretch of three out of four at home when Penn State visits Wednesday.

Indiana opened the season with a thrilling 103-99 overtime victory over Kansas in Hawaii which vaulted them to No. 5 in the polls. Non-conference losses to IPFW and Butler dropped the Hoosiers off their perch, and consecutive losses to Nebraska, Louisville and Wisconsin dropped Indiana from the rankings altogether. Bad went to worse when sophomore OG Anunoby (11.1 points) was lost to a knee injury at Penn State on Jan. 18 and leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. (17.6) went down two games later in a 90-60 blowout loss at Michigan. In the Hoosiers’ latest loss, 68-55, at Northwestern on Sunday, Thomas Bryant matched a career high with 23 points and added 12 rebounds, but Indiana couldn’t hold the momentum after jumping to an early 10-1 lead and finished shooting 32 percent. “We can't do anything about what we don't have or who we don't have. We started the year without Collin Hartman (knee injury) and it is continuing on right now,” Crean said after the latest loss. “It's part of it. And we have to lead a lot of young guys that are trying to work their way into some really crucial roles.”

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-10, 4-5 Big Ten): The young Nittany Lions snapped a three-game losing streak by holding on for a 71-67 home victory against Illinois after nearly blowing a 20-point halftime lead. Juniors Shep Garner and Payton Banks drained four 3-pointers each and combined for 35 points, while point guard Tony Carr added 13 points and fellow freshman Mike Watkins chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals. The Lions rely on balanced scoring with six players averaging between 8.3 points and 12.4 points; Garner leads the way in scoring and combines with Banks for 113 3-pointers and 38 percent accuracy.

ABOUT INDIANA (14-8, 4-5): The Hoosiers pulled out a 78-75 victory at Penn State earlier this season behind 17 points each from Blackmon, junior guard Robert Johnson and sophomore Bryant. With all the injuries, Bryant (12.4 points, seven rebounds per game) and Johnson (13.9, 4.1) will have to shoulder a bigger role. Freshman Devonte Green (3.9 points, 13.1 minutes per game), started in place of Blackmon against the Wildcats and scored three points on 1-of-7 shooting in 28 minutes, while sophomore Zach McRoberts has gotten the majority of playing time for Anunoby but has scored just six points in three games.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have split their last four games, and each of the last five have been decided by five points or fewer.

2. Carr scored a career-high 24 points and Garner added 15 in the first game between the schools this season.

3. Indiana plays at No. 9 Wisconsin before returning home to face No. 24 Purdue after this one.

PREDICTION: Penn State 75, Indiana 74