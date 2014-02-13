(Updated: MINOR edits throughout)

Penn State 66, Indiana 65: Tim Frazier scored the go-ahead layup with six seconds remaining as the visiting Nittany Lions overcame a late 11-point deficit to snap a six-game losing streak to the Hoosiers.

Frazier finished with a team-high 14 points. Donovon Jack and Brandon Taylor each chipped in 10 for Penn State (13-12, 4-8 Big Ten), which avenged its 79-76 setback to Indiana on Jan. 11.

Yogi Ferrell had a game-high 16 points and Will Sheehey added 12 for the Hoosiers (14-10, 4-7), who mustered just one point in the final 3:19 to fall for the fifth time in seven contests. Stanford Robinson added 11 points.

After Jeremy Hollowell made 3-of-4 free-throw attempts to push Indiana’s lead to 64-53, Penn State chipped away with a 10-1 run. D.J. Newbill and Taylor each drilled a 3-pointer to highlight the stretch and the Nittany Lions took advantage of a pair of turnovers off inbounds plays before Frazier provided the final salvo with the layup.

After Ferrell’s third 3-pointer gave Indiana its largest lead of the contest at 54-41, Penn State trimmed the deficit with an 11-2 run to inch within striking distance with 6 1/2 minutes to play. Ferrell put an end to that rally with a pair of free throws and a short jumper.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Newbill was limited to just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting, a far cry from his previous output against Indiana in which he matched a career high with 24 points. ... Indiana was held to just a 36-30 lead at halftime despite making 59.1 percent of its shots (13-for-22) and owning a decisive 18-9 edge in rebounds. ... Former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy was in attendance at Assembly Hall.