Indiana 76, Penn State 73: Freshman Robert Johnson scored 20 points and set a career high with four 3-pointers as the host Hoosiers held on against the Nittany Lions.

Johnson shot 7-of-11 from the field and Troy Williams added 15 points for Indiana (13-4, 3-1 Big Ten), which learned earlier in the day that starting forward Hanner Mosquera-Perea will be out indefinitely with a dislocated knee cap. Stanford Robinson scored a season-high 12 points off the bench and James Blackmon Jr. chipped in 11 and six rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Freshman Shep Garner and Ross Travis scored 14 points apiece for Penn State (12-5, 0-4), which has dropped four straight after a 12-1 start. Big Ten leading scorer D.J. Newbill (21.3) scored just two of his 12 points in the second half and missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer.

Robinson started a 13-2 surge with two free throws and capped it with a drive down the lane as the Hoosiers snapped a tie and opened a 64-53 lead with just over eight minutes left. The Nittany Lions didn’t fold, pulling within 76-73 with 52 seconds left after a pair of inside hoops by Travis, but a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing by Newbill in the waning seconds didn’t draw iron.

Indiana led by 11 early, but the Nittany Lions battled back to take three one-point leads before Johnson drained two free throws and a 3-pointer during an 11-6 closing run that provided the Hoosiers a 39-34 edge at the half. Johnson opened the second half with a shot from the arc, but Brandon Taylor scored five during a 9-2 burst that pulled the Nittany Lions even at 51-51 with 13 minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Penn State reserve G John Johnson (7.4 points) was suspended indefinitely for “conduct inconsistent with team standards.” … Indiana F Collin Hartman, a 6-6 sophomore, started in place of Mosquera-Perea and had eight points and five rebounds …. Indiana shot 3-of-11 from the arc in the first half and 6-of-10 in the second.