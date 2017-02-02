Bryant powers Indiana over Penn State

Indiana sophomore center Thomas Bryant poured in a career-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, helping the Hoosiers knock off Penn State 110-102 in triple-overtime Wednesday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana's Josh Newkirk hit a layup with one second left in the first overtime to send the game to a second extra session and then hit an early 3-pointer as the Hoosiers opened the third overtime with a 9-2 spurt to put away Penn State.

Related Coverage Preview: Penn State at Indiana

Newkirk finished with a career-high 27 points, and junior guard Robert Johnson also had a career high with 27 points for the Hoosiers (15-8, 5-5 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game slide.

Penn State freshman guard Lamar Stevens finished with 26 points, and freshman guard Tony Carr added 23 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Nittany Lions (12-10, 4-5 Big Ten).

Stevens hit a jumper, and Carr followed with a three-point play to give Penn State its first lead of the second half at 70-69 with 38 seconds to play. But Indiana's De'Ron Davis hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Indiana used a 13-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Bryant that helped the Hoosiers break open a tight game late in the first half. But Penn State got 3-pointers from Payton Banks and Stevens and went into halftime trailing by only nine, 46-37.

The Nittany Lions opened the second half with a 17-8 run, tying the game on a layup by Mike Watkins at the 13-minute mark.

Indiana now heads into a critical stretch in its schedule and needs a strong February to secure an NCAA tournament bid. The Hoosiers travel to No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday, followed by a home game against No. 23 Purdue on Feb. 9.

The Nittany Lions return home to take on Rutgers on Saturday, followed by a visit from No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday.