Preview: Penn State vs. Iowa

Few teams played worse than Iowa at the end of last year, but only one conference rival carries more momentum into the postseason this time around. The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes look to build upon their longest league winning streak in 28 years Thursday when they meet No. 13 seed Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Chicago. Iowa finished the 2013-14 season by losing seven of its final eight games, including first-round losses in the conference tournament and NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes enter this postseason with six straight victories – one shy of Maryland’s seven-game run – with the only close call over that stretch coming in an 81-77 overtime road victory against the Nittany Lions on Feb. 28. Penn State on Wednesday ended a three-year winless drought in conference tournament action, nearly giving up a 16-point second-half advantage before recovering for a 68-65 victory over Nebraska. The Nittany Lions, who improved to 10-17 at this event, recorded a tournament- and school-record 16 blocked shots in the victory.

ABOUT PENN STATE (17-15): The Nittany Lions’ gaudy blocked-shot total came at a cost as they yielded 24 offensive rebounds to a Cornhuskers’ squad that entered Wednesday averaging a Big Ten-low 8.4. Conference scoring champion D.J. Newbill (20.8 points) finished with 26 for his 17th 20-point effort of the season and added a career-high four rejections – one more than he had recorded over his first 31 contests. Freshman Shep Garner (9.4) has emerged as a viable sidekick to Newbill since scoring 17 against Iowa, averaging 13.8 points over his last four games after tallying a season-high 19 on Wednesday.

ABOUT IOWA (21-10): First-team All-Big Ten selection Aaron White (15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds), who became only the fourth Hawkeye since 1996-97 to post four consecutive 20-point games following Saturday’s 25-point effort versus Northwestern, is averaging 21.2 points and 9.2 boards during the winning streak. Jarrod Uthoff (12.2, 6.3) earned third-team recognition by the league’s coaches and is the only Division I player to have at least 50 3-pointers, 45 blocks and 30 steals. Both players deserve much of the credit for Iowa’s ability to control the glass as the Hawkeyes rank first in the conference in offensive rebounding (12.3 per game) and second in rebounds per game (37.3).

TIP-INS

1. Thursday will mark the first time Penn State and Iowa have met in the postseason since 2001, when the Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions in the semifinals en route to their first Big Ten championship.

2. Although Iowa collected seven road wins during the regular season – its most since 1986-87 – the Hawkeyes went 0-3 in neutral-site contests.

3. The Nittany Lions drilled 10 3-pointers in their February meeting with Iowa, but are only 2-2 when hitting 10 or more triples.

PREDICTION: Iowa 75, Penn State 68