Preview: Penn State at Iowa

Iowa has emerged as one of the nation’s top teams partly because it maintains an even demeanor regardless of a game’s outcome and hopes to continue that mindset as it prepares to host struggling Penn State on Wednesday. The No. 7 Hawkeyes rebounded from a 74-68 loss to No. 3 Maryland on Thursday - snapping a 13-game Big Ten regular-season winning streak - with an 85-71 victory over Northwestern on Thursday for their 14th consecutive home win.

“I don’t panic either way and neither do (the players),” coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “We take a business-like approach. ... If you get too emotional, it makes for a long season.” At 8-1, Iowa is off to its best start in the Big Ten since the 1981-82 squad began 8-1 and has won its 11 home games this season by an average of 17.5 points. The Nittany Lions, who stunned the Hawkeyes 67-58 in the second round of the Big Ten tournament last season, have lost three in a row following a 79-72 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Wednesday’s contest begins a difficult four-game stretch for Penn State which includes a visit to No. 21 Indiana on Saturday and culminates with another clash with Iowa on Feb. 17 in State College, Pa.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-11, 2-7 Big Ten): Senior forward Brandon Taylor recorded 24 points - a career high for a conference game - and 10 rebounds versus Michigan to raise his team-best averages to 16.3 points and 6.0 rebounds. Sophomore guard Shep Garner (13.9 points) shot 29.4 percent from the field over his last five games, dropping his season number to 37 percent. Sophomore forward Payton Banks (10.7 points) is the only other double-figure scorer on a team which is last in the Big Ten in scoring (66 points per game), field-goal percentage (41.3) and 3-point field goal percentage (29.9).

ABOUT IOWA (17-4, 8-1): Senior forward Jarrod Uthoff bounced back after scoring a season-low nine points versus Maryland to record 23 against Northwestern and leads the Big Ten in scoring (18.6 points per game) and blocks (2.9). Peter Jok, a 6-6 junior guard, averaged 20.2 points over his last six games, raising his season number to 15.3. Senior guard Mike Gesell (8.7 points, team-best 6.5 assists) needs 12 points to reach 1,000 and boasts a 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio to help the Hawkeyes rank No. 3 in the nation at 1.71 entering Tuesday’s games.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa’s four losses this season - all to teams who are in the Top 25 or were at the time of the game - have come by a combined 18 points.

2. Banks (plus-nine) and Jok (plus-8.3) are first and second among Big Ten players in points per game improvement over last season.

3. The Hawkeyes lead the series 27-14 and have won 10 straight in Iowa City since Penn State’s 78-73 victory in 2001.

PREDICTION: Iowa 85, Penn State 68