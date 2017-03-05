Preview: Penn State at Iowa

Teams coming off drastically different emotions close out the Big Ten regular season when Penn State travels to Iowa on Sunday. Penn State fell 71-70 to visiting Ohio State on Tuesday on a last-second shot by Jae’Sean Tate, while the visiting Hawkeyes knocked off No. 21 Wisconsin on Thursday 59-57 on freshman Jordan Bohannon’s 3-pointer with 9.7 seconds remaining, providing Iowa a second straight win against a ranked foe and keeping alive its NCAA Tournament hopes.

“I can't tell you how many times I have been to (Kohl Center)“ said Bohannon, who often traveled to Madison as a kid to watch his older brothers Jason and Zach play for the Badgers. "It was a lot of weeknights, traveling here to see my brothers play, so this game means more to me. I tried to keep my composure the entire game and I was fortunate to make that shot." Tate went coast-to-coast and hit the left-handed game-winner with three seconds left after Penn State freshman Tony Carr converted a driving layup and then a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. The loss was the fourth straight for the Lions, who have fallen six times by four points or fewer or in overtime this season with a team that does not play a senior and starts three freshmen. "That's a good thing for this program," Penn state coach Patrick Chambers said after the loss. "That's a good thing for the fans out there (to see) these guys care this much. We have winners in that locker room who are invested, who want to get better, and they want to see this thing turn."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (14-16, 6-11 Big Ten): The 6-3 Carr (13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists), who is quietly becoming the team’s leader on the court, reached 20 points for the third straight game against Ohio State (21 on 8-of-16 shooting) and added five rebounds to go along with four assists. In Penn State's last 10 games, Carr is averaging 17.5 points and 5.1 assists, including scoring 14 of the team's final 18 points to bring Penn State back against Purdue in its previous home game and send the game to overtime. “(Carr’s) a confident kid and, most importantly, he's a winner and he's learning how to lead. We have a special player on our hands for sure," Chambers said.

ABOUT IOWA (17-13, 9-8): On a night when the conference's leading scorer Peter Jok (20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds) was held to eight points on 2-of-10 shooting, reserve Nicholas Bear (7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds) led the Hawkeyes with a season-high 14 points against the Badgers while Bohannon (9.8 points) added 11 points, five assists and a trio of 3-pointers. In their previous game, an 83-69 road win over then-No.24 Maryland on Feb. 25, freshman Tyler Cook posted his first double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Bohannon scored 24 points on 8-of-10 3-pointers. Cook is the Hawkeyes’ second-leading scorer at 12.1 points per game, while Bohannon is third and tied with Jok for the team-lead with 71 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa leads the all-time series 28-15, including 16-3 in Iowa City, and hasn’t lost to Penn State at home since 2001.

2. Penn State junior G Shep Garner (12.2 points, 74 3-pointers) scored 20 points on 5-of-14 beyond the arc against Ohio State, F Lamar Stevens added 16 points and fellow freshman F Mike Watkins (2.6 blocks) swatted three shots.

3. Led by Cook and Bohannon, the six Iowa freshmen account for 43 points per game (47.4 percent of the team's offense), besting the all-time best mark of 40.7 points in 1943-44.

PREDICTION: Iowa 77, Penn State 68