Iowa State stuns Texas with buzzer-beater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Guard Monte Morris hit a fade-away jumper at the buzzer to give Iowa State a come-from-behind 69-67 victory over Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night at the Sprint Center.

The Cyclones scored the final 12 points in the last 3:35 of the second half and never led until Morris’ shot went in.

“Wow, what a game, Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg said. ”I‘m still not sure how we won.

Our guys hung together and showed great resolve. (They) found a way when it wasn’t looking real good out there.”

As a result of the improbable comeback, Iowa State (23-8) plays the winner of the quarterfinal game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the semifinals on Friday.

The loss could be costly for Texas (20-13), which might have needed a win over a quality team like Iowa State to solidify its chance for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Now the Longhorns will be nervous when the selections are announced Sunday.

“If Iowa State is a three seed, the way we played today, I have confidence the committee will do their work,” Texas coach Rick Barnes said. “I‘m not politicking because I don’t think it matters. But I don’t think there is any team that would want to play us the way we have played the last two weeks.”

Iowa State was led by Morris with 24 points and forward Georges Niang with 22.

The Longhorns were paced by forward Jonathan Holmes with 15 points, guard Isaiah Taylor with 13 and guard Javan Felix with 10.

Texas led by as many as 15 points in both halves and seemed to be in control throughout. But Iowa State was not to be denied.

Iowa State tried to shoot its way back into the game early in the second half from long range. Four of the Cyclones’ first six shots from the field and all three of their makes were from beyond the arc. But they could not cut into the lead because Texas kept scoring.

When forward Connor Lammert hit his second 3-pointer, the Texas lead was 49-36.

When Iowa State finally started to attack the basket, things turned its way. A 12-5 run cut the lead to 54-48 midway through the second half.

But Taylor scored Texas’ next seven points on drives to the basket and a free throw, and Texas once again had a double-digit lead at 61-51.

Just when the lead seemed secure, Iowa State rattled off 10 straight points to tie the score at 67. The last six points came on consecutive 3-pointers by forward Dustin Hogue and Morris.

“We felt that Texas was getting comfortable with the game,” Niang said. “We wanted to speed them up and get the ball out of (Taylor‘s) hands. Our full-court press really helped that.”

Texas missed a couple of attempts to take the lead in the final seconds. Iowa State rebounded, and after a timeout, raced up court for Morris’ game-winner.

“He was trying to get a head of steam,” said Texas guard Demarcus Holland, who had the responsibility of guarding Morris on the final play. “I tried as hard as I could to stop him from getting to the basket. He made a great move. I tried to contest it and he made the shot.”

Texas came out firing in the first half, hitting nine of its first 16 shots, including five of its first seven from beyond the arc. The torrid start allowed the Longhorns open a 23-14 lead midway through the half.

The Longhorns grabbed 16 defensive rebounds in the opening half and limited the Cyclones to three. The Cyclones, who shot 36.7 percent before the break, went 9:45 without scoring a point and watched a one-point deficit grow to 15. Iowa State managed to close the gap to 36-25 at halftime.

NOTES: Iowa State won both games during the regular season, 89-86 in Ames, Iowa, and 85-77 in Austin, Texas. ... Texas advanced to the semifinals in 12 of the 16 previous trips to the Big 12 Tournament under Rick Barnes. ... Barnes won at least 20 games in 15 of his 17 years leading the Longhorns. ... Iowa State’s average of 79.3 points per game is best in the conference by more than five points. ... All five Iowa State starters average in double figures, as does the sixth man, G Bryce Dejean-Jones. The Cyclones are the only team in the country with six players averaging in double figures.