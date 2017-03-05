Jok's second-half surge sends Iowa past Penn State

Guard Peter Jok played a second half where he looked every bit like a first-team all-Big Ten player on Sunday while competing in his final regular-season game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

After only scoring one point in the first half, Jok knocked down six buckets -- four of which came from behind the 3-point line -- and led Iowa to a convincing 90-79 victory over Penn State.

Jok finished with a team-high 21 points for the Hawkeyes (18-13, 10-8), who secured the seventh seed for this week's Big Ten Tournament and keeps the team in the bubble talk for the NCAA Tournament.

Penn State (14-17, 6-12) is locked into the 13th seed for the Big Ten tourney and will play in the opening round Wednesday afternoon in Washington.

Midway through the first half, the Nittany Lions held a 25-24 lead, but then was mired in a 6:52 scoring drought. The Hawkeyes took advantage by scoring 14 unanswered points to go up 38-25 and they ultimately took a 47-36 lead into halftime.

Leading the charge for Iowa during this stretch were reserve forwards Nicholas Baer and Cordell Pemsl. Baer finished with a double-double of 20 points (7-of-10 shooting) and 10 rebounds, while Pemsl had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and six boards. Forward Tyler Cook also tallied a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes caught fire from behind the arc in the second half and led by as much as 27 points before Penn State went on a 12-0 run to make the game a bit more competitive toward the end.

The Nittany Lions received a pair of standout performances in defeat from guard Josh Reaves and forward Mike Watkins. Reaves finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor, while Watkins had 17 points and 12 rebounds.