Preview: Penn State vs. Kent State

Penn State has to settle for a berth in Wednesday’s Las Vegas Classic consolation game against Kent State, but it wasn’t because of a lack of fight. Trailing Colorado 64-53 with four minutes remaining in Tuesday’s semifinal at the Orleans Arena, Penn State closed with a furious 17-7 run but wound up a point short in a 71-70 loss.

The defeat was the first for the Nittany Lions in their last four outings and only their second in their last eight contests. Guard Shep Garner had a game-high 26 points Tuesday, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds – his fourth of the contest. Penn State finished with seven 3-pointers but allowed an equal number to Colorado, which used a 6-of-9 showing in the second half to take charge. Earlier, Kent State trailed throughout in losing to undefeated SMU 90-74 in the first semifinal.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT KENT STATE (7-3): The Golden Flashes came to Vegas with a four-game winning streak and six victories in their previous seven outings but quickly fell behind 14-4 on Tuesday. Kent State also lost the rebounding battle (40-30) for the second time all season and had a season-high 17 turnovers. Freshman guard Jaylin Walker connected on 5-of-10 3-point attempts and finished with a career-high 20 points Tuesday, but leading scorers Jimmy Hall (13 points), Kellon Thomas (eight) and Xavier Pollard (nine) combined for only 30 while totaling seven turnovers and 12 personal fouls.

ABOUT PENN STATE (8-4): Tuesday’s contest was the second of a five-game road swing for the Nittany Lions and was their first Pacific Time Zone tip-off in 14 years. Forward Peyton Banks added 14 points and a team-high six rebounds against Colorado and averages 12.0 and 5.1 on the season. Senior forward Brandon Taylor, who entered the game as the team’s leading scorer (15.6) and rebounder (6.4), seeks to bounce back after getting himself in foul trouble and struggling through a nine-point, four-board night.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State has won 12 of the 15 games against Kent State, but the two teams haven’t met since the Nittany Lions’ 81-74 victory in the 2000 NIT.

2. Tuesday’s loss was the first for Penn State this season when holding the opposition to less than 40 percent shooting. Colorado shot 37.5 percent from the field.

3. Free-throw shooting continues to be a sore spot for Kent State, which hit 17-of-28 attempts Tuesday and is shooting 63.6 percent on the season.

PREDICTION: Penn State 71, Kent State 69