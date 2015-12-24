FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Penn State 75, Kent State 69
December 24, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Penn State 75, Kent State 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brandon Taylor led the way with a career-high 29 points as Penn State topped Kent State 75-69 in the consolation game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas.

The Nittany Lions (9-4) led by five at halftime after trailing by as many as 10 in the first half, but the Golden Flashes (7-4) rallied to take a six-point lead with under 10 minutes to play after senior forward Chris Ortiz scored nine in a row.

Penn State responded with a 14-2 run, capped off by a Taylor jumper with 3:11 left that made it a 65-59 game. The senior forward wound up shooting 12-for-21 from the floor and adding six rebounds as the Nittany Lions won the rebounding battle 40-29.

A steal and dunk by Penn State freshman guard Josh Reaves with 20 seconds remaining sealed the victory for the Nittany Lions, who won for the fourth time in five games. Reaves tied his career high with 10 points, completing a well-rounded game with six rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks.

Junior forward Jimmy Hall led Kent State with 15 points, while Ortiz and guard Xavier Pollard each added 11 off the bench for the Golden Flashes, who lost their second in a row after winning the previous four.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
