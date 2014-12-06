Preview: Penn State at Marshall

Penn State seeks its longest winning streak in seven years when it visits Marshall on Saturday. The Nittany Lions have had several five-game runs since a seven-gamer in 2007-08, with the latest being a streak that involves five straight single-digit wins, including a 61-58 victory over Virginia Tech in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday. D.J. Newbill continued his strong start with 11 of his 18 points down the stretch as Penn State tied its best seven-game start under coach Patrick Chambers.

Newbill entered Thursday ranked third in the nation in scoring (24.1) and atop the leaderboard with 65 made field goals for the Nittany Lions, whose average margin of victory in the winning streak is four points. Marshall won its first three games but has dropped four in a row as the level of competition has gone up. The Thundering Herd shot a woeful 28.6 percent in a 77-59 home loss to South Carolina on Monday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (7-1): Chambers had high praise for forward Ross Travis after the win over the Hokies as the senior had 10 rebounds and provided what Chambers called “winning plays.” This came on the heels of Travis’ 6-for-7 effort in an 88-80 win over Bucknell the day after Thanksgiving. Oddly enough, Travis, who was a 69.7 percent shooter from the foul line over the last two seasons, is just 1-for-14 at the charity stripe, that one make coming late in Wednesday’s win.

ABOUT MARSHALL (3-4): The Thundering Herd has scored exactly 59 points in consecutive outings as they get used to life without senior forward Shawn Smith, who is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Smith is one of just two Marshall players averaging in double figures and ranks second on the team with a 48.8 percent mark from the floor, and his absence has left the Herd seeking a consistent second option behind leading scorer Ryan Taylor. Center JP Kambola has done his best to fill the void by averaging 11.5 points in two starts since Smith went down.

TIP-INS

1. Taylor had a season-low 11 points before fouling out against South Carolina.

2. Nittany Lions freshman G Shep Garner has scored in double figures in six of his first eight games.

3. Marshall’s opponents have shot 53.5 percent from the line.

PREDICTION: Penn State 72, Marshall 61