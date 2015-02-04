Preview: Penn State at Maryland

Maryland has not played since Thursday’s blowout loss at Ohio State, a nearly week-long respite to sort out things after two defeats in the past three games. The No. 16 Terrapins need freshman standout Melo Trimble to bounce back in Wednesday’s home game against Penn State after Trimble went 0-of-8 from the field in scoring three points against the Buckeyes. Penn State’s two-game winning streak ended Saturday in a 60-58 loss at Illinois, as D.J. Newbill’s buzzer-beating layup rolled off the rim.

Newbill leads the conference in scoring and is fifth nationally at 21.5 points. While the Nittany Lions lost their first six Big Ten games, Maryland began its debut season in the conference with a 5-1 record before a 19-point loss to Indiana and a one-point win over last-place Northwestern before falling 80-56 at Ohio State. Trimble averages 15.7 points and paces the league in free-throw shooting (87.6 percent).

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENN STATE (14-8, 2-7 Big Ten): Newbill has scored 20 or more points in four of his past five games. Freshman center Julian Moore scored a career-best 10 points Saturday and has 18 points in his past four games after scoring 13 points in his first 17 appearances. Penn State is next-to-last in the conference in scoring defense at 66.2 points.

ABOUT MARYLAND (18-4, 6-3): Trimble has been fantastic for the Terrapins, scoring in double figures in 16 consecutive games before the off night against the Buckeyes. Jake Layman (14.1 points) and Dez Wells (13.5) give Maryland three strong offensive options, while Layman also ranks third in the league in rebounding at 6.8. The Terrapins have allowed 80 or more points in their two recent losses after not surrendering more than 77 in their first 19 contests.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State has played 10 games decided by five points or less, going 7-3 (1-3 in conference action).

2. Maryland shoots 74.5 percent from the free-throw line, ranking third in the Big Ten and 19th nationally.

3. Newbill is 25 points from tying Pete Lisicky for fourth place on Penn State’s all-time scoring list (1,605); Newbill played as a freshman at Southern Miss before transferring.

PREDICTION: Maryland 68, Penn State 64