Preview: Penn State at Maryland

Maryland has recovered nicely from its only loss ofthe season, posting five straight double-digit victories since an 89-81 loss toNorth Carolina on Dec. 1. The fourth-ranked Terrapins will be looking to add tothat momentum Wednesday when they tip off Big Ten Conference play with a homedate against Penn State.

“The building will have adifferent buzz to it on Wednesday night because it’s Big Ten play,” Marylandcoach Mark Turgeon said at his post-game news conference Sunday. “We just haveto get a little bit tougher (as) we’re playing a Penn State team that playswith toughness.” Turgeon, though, hardly can quibble with his team’s on-courtperformance as the Terrapins have won their last five by an average of 22.6points. That includes Sunday’s 87-67 thrashing of visiting Marshall in whichMaryland shot 51.5 percent, including a season-high 13 3-pointers in 27attempts. Penn State, meanwhile, enters conference play off four wins in itslast five games and a week’s rest.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-4): Since opening 2-2, theNittany Lions only have lost two games and both were against teams (GeorgeWashington and Colorado) receiving votes in the national polls. Forward BrandonTaylor poured in a career-high 29 points in Penn State’s last game – a 75-69Las Vegas Classic third-place-game victory over Kent State – and leads the teamin scoring (16.2 points) and rebounding (6.2). Guard Shep Garner (14.7 points)and forward Payton Banks (11.7) also are averaging double figures for theNittany Lions, who are struggling with accuracy across the board, shooting 41.3percent from the field, 30.8 percent from 3-point range and 67.1 percent fromthe free-throw stripe.

ABOUT MARYLAND (11-1): The Terrapins areaveraging 80.2 points and are the only Big Ten team featuring five double-digitscoring averages with guard Melo Trimble, the conference’s preseason player ofthe year, leading the way with 14.8. Forward Robert Carter (13.0), centerDiamond Stone (11.2), forward Jake Layman (11.0) and guard Rasheed Sulaimon(10.8) also are in double digits for Maryland, which ranks third nationallywith its 53.3-percent accuracy from the field. The 6-9 Carter is pacing theteam in rebounding at 6.6 per game while Stone, a 6-11 freshman, is coming offa career scoring high with 16 points against Marshall.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland leads the series 11-8 after winningeach of the last three meetings, including 64-48 and 76-63 victories a seasonago.

2. The Terrapins have struggled taking careof the ball with an average of 13.7 turnovers per game and are coming off their second-worstouting of the season with 19 against Marshall.

3. Penn State is 7-16 all-time in conferenceopeners with its last win coming in 2010 at Indiana.

PREDICTION: Maryland 76, Penn State 64